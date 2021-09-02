Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial: live updates as jury selection nears completion

article

The court is preparing to swear in a jury Thursday in the criminal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

On day three of jury selection in federal court in San Jose, the panel that once numbered more than 200 was winnowed down to 41 prospective jurors.

Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday said he was prepared to choose 12 members for the jury along with 5 alternates.

Once the jury is sworn in, court will adjourn until opening statements begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Holmes had claimed her now-defunct biotech company would revolutionize the blood testing industry by conducting complex tests with only a few drops of blood.

The technology, however, never worked as promised.

Holmes faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly deceiving investors and patients. She has pleaded not guilty.

