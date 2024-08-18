It all started with an email sent to a 72-year-old victim, saying his computer was infected.

In the email was a phone number to call for help - and on the other line - a criminal, according to investigator Mack Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"Once [the victim] contacted the number, they told him he could help him and sent him a pin. With that pin, it allowed them remote access to his computer," he said.

Once in his computer, the criminal could see everything; emails, documents, and bank account information.

Brown says the criminals then told the victim his bank account was compromised and that he would need to withdraw $45,000. Brown said that's exactly did.

"They sent somebody by the house to get the money as well," said Brown.

The victim spoke to some family members who told him this was likely a scam, so he contacted HCSO.

The suspect asked the victim to withdraw another $30,000, which he did.

"Just so happened this time we were there waiting on him, so once the courier came, we apprehended him," he said.

Farun Huang was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated theft.

He posted his $15,000 bail and is now out of jail, records showing he's a California resident.

"These suspects, they're from all over," said Brown. "We have to protect the elderly. If you don't recognize the email, don't open it. If you don't recognize the phone number, don't answer it."

If you or anyone you know has fallen victim to this or a similar scam, call 713-222-TIPS to report it.