Elderly Mexican citizen wanted in Houston for indecency with a child arrested at border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrested a 70-year-old man on Sunday who was wanted on a felony warrant for an alleged sexual offense against a child.

Laredo CBP officers arrest fugitive

Bernardo Vasquez Rodriguez, a Mexican citizen, was a passenger on a commercial bus when he was referred for a second inspection at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, according to a news release from the agency.

A biometric verification check confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact, which was issued by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston.

What they're saying:

"This apprehension reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities, our children," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We will continue working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals accused of committing crimes against children are held accountable."

Dig deeper:

In Texas, indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Vasquez Rodriguez was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff's Office to face criminal proceedings.