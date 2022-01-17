Elderly man killed in NE Harris County house fire

article

An elderly man died following a house fire in northeast Harris County on Monday.



According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire occurred on the 4800 block of Otterbury Drive.

Officials said the man, 68, exited the house with his wife. He then went back inside the home.



Firefighters then pulled him out of the home and CPR was started immediately, officials said.

Officials say never go back inside a home or apartment that is on fire as the smoke is dangerous and very toxic.



The man’s name has not been released by officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

