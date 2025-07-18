'El Jangueo' with Jonathan Mejia: new show celebrating Latino achievements premieres on FOX 26 Houston

article

FOX 26 Houston is thrilled to announce the premiere of "El Jangueo" (The Hangout), a dynamic new show hosted by Jonathan Mejia, set to debut soon. The show will be available for streaming on FOX LOCAL, a free app accessible on smart TVs and phones, bringing inspiring stories of Hispanics and Latinos in Houston and beyond to audiences everywhere.

"El Jangueo" aims to highlight the achievements and journeys of individuals through authentic, relatable, and real conversations. The show promises to feature a diverse lineup of guests, including Grammy-award-winning artist Carin Leon and MLB World Champion Mauricio Dubón, who will share their unique experiences and insights.

In addition to high-profile guests, "El Jangueo" will spotlight everyday heroes like Christian Colon, one of the youngest captains with United Airlines. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Houston, Colon's story exemplifies success and determination.

The show will also feature Gonzalo Farias, a Chilean-born conductor with the Houston Symphony, who has worked in some of the biggest symphony halls across the United States. Valeria Gonzalez, a Houston local who recently competed in the Miss Universe Honduras pageant, will share her inspiring journey of overcoming challenges, including an autoimmune disease, while growing up in two different countries.

"El Jangueo" will bring viewers closer to the vibrant culture and inspiring stories of Houston's Latino community, including DJ Tryfe, known as "America's DJ," who has played sets for audiences ranging from 800 to 30,000 people, including events at the White House and rallies with Vice President Kamala Harris. Houston's own Graciela Chavez, who has performed at Super Bowls and has a day dedicated to her in the city, will also be featured.

Join Jonathan Mejia on "El Jangueo" for these stories and many more, only on FOX 26 Houston and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app. Stay tuned for the premiere date and get ready to be inspired by the incredible tales of success and perseverance from the Latino community.

Click here for more information on how download the free FOX LOCAL app.