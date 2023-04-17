article

A man has been charged with the murder of a Houston woman who was found dead in her apartment on Easter.

Houston police say Edwin Gerardo Galdamez-Alas, 29, is charged with murder and tampering/fabricating evidence in connection to the death of 39-year-old Besy Ayala-Barrientos.

The woman was found shot to death around 8:30 p.m. April 9 at her apartment in the 1300 block of Afton Street. However, police believe the shooting occurred earlier in the day.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Afton.

According to police, neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots around 8 a.m., and family members had been unable to get in contact with the woman all day.

A family member went to the apartment that evening and found the woman, police say.

After further investigation, police say Galdamez-Alas was arrested on April 13.

According to court documents, Galdamez-Alas had formerly dated Ayala-Barrientos.