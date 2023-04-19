Earth Day is just around the corner and a new study looked at 2023's Most Sustainable Cities, and no Texas cities made the list.

LawnStarter, in its report, compared 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on five sustainability categories, examining the number of zero-energy buildings, alternative fuel stations, and greenhouse-gas emissions, among 26 total metrics.

Texas did not make the most sustainable list, but three were consecutively named the least! Mesquite was ranked very least sustainable, followed by Pasadena and Grand Prairie, Texas.

Houston, meanwhile, was ranked 85th in terms of sustainability due to having some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter and high levels of landfill waste per capita.

