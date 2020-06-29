Early voting begins for both Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections runs from June 29 through July 10, 2020. Election day is on Tuesday, July, 14.

Voters in the Texas primaries and conventions choose who will run for office in the November General Elections.

In Texas, a registered voter may vote in either the Republican Primary Election or the Democratic Primary Election (NOT both) during the same

voting year. That means if you voted in the Republican Primary in March you are eligible to vote in the Republican runoff if you voted in the Democratic Primary you can vote in the Democratic runoff. If you voted in neither you are still eligible le to vote in either one of the party's run-off elections.

The items on your ballot may vary depending on where you live in the county.

When you go vote, you can bring a marked sample ballot or a Voters Guide into the voting booth with you.

There are 57 early voting locations in Harris County. Typically polls are open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. but there are some exceptions: Sunday, July 5 polls are open from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. and on the last day of early voting Friday, July 10 polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. until 10:00 P.M.

Polls will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Harris County Early Voting Locations

Fort Bend County Early Voting

Early voting polls are open in Fort Bend County: June 29, 2020 – July 2, 2020 8:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. July 6, 2020 – July 10, 2020 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Galveston County Early Voting

Polls in Galveston County will be open for early voting

June 29, 2020 – July 2, 2020 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 1:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. July 6, 2020 – July 10, 2020 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Map of early voting locations in Galveston County

Montgomery County Early Voting

8 locations in Montgomery County will be open for early voting

June 29, 2020 – July 2, 2020 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. July 6, 2020 – July 10, 2020 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

List of early voting locations in Montgomery County.

Voting by Mail

According to the Texas Secretary of State If you meet one of these qualifications you can request a mail-in ballot for the runoff election, but it must be received by the county clerk (in the county you are registered to vote) on July 2, 2020.

- You are going to be away from the county during the early voting period and on election day.

- You are sick or disabled.

- You are 65 years ol age or older on Election day

- You are confined in jail, but eligible to vote

To apply for a mail-in ballot, voters must mail a completed application for ballot by mail to the early voting clerk in the county where they are registered. Voters can print out their own applications, contact their local elections office to receive one, or request one from the secretary of state’s office.

Click here for more information about mail-in ballots in Harris County

Click here for more information about mail-in ballots in Galveston County.

Click here for more information about mail-in ballots in Fort Bend County.

Click here for more information about mail-in ballots in Montgomery County.