Duplex giveaway and free financial education being offered

The Brief JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties, in partnership with Prosperity Bank and the NAACP, is launching the JB Thibodeaux Duplex Flex Giveaway on July 15. Free financial education will be offered to more than 30 participants.



High home prices and interest rates have forced many home buyers out of the real estate market. But first-time buyers have a chance to win a free duplex and receive free financial education.

Duplex giveaway

JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties, in partnership with Prosperity Bank and the NAACP, is launching the JB Thibodeaux Duplex Flex Giveaway on July 15. The winner will receive a newly built duplex and more than 30 participants will receive financial education.

Big picture view:

The Thibodeaux’s say the aim is to help the recipients learn to build wealth both through homeownership and rental income. The First Home, First Investment program also offers a six-week training series on financial literacy, real estate strategy, and preparing for homeownership.

What you can do:

Applicants can enter at JBThibodeaux.com