Many drivers in Harris County are expressing their frustration with what they are calling extremely high toll prices on Highway 288.

"I wish that it didn’t cost so much," said Chalen Rice. "It would be nice if it wasn’t so pricey. I’d probably utilize it more."

On Wednesday afternoon, the posted toll price on Highway 288 from Pearland to Houston was $14.54.

"It’s beyond frustrating," said Maurice Graham. "S*&% we just got through paying $320 for tolls. That was for one damn month."

For people that live near Pearland and work in Houston, the costs can add up quick.

"They’re hiking up the prices to the point where it’s crazy," said Eston. "It’s unaffordable really, but I almost don’t have a choice because 288 is a parking lot."

Eston shared with FOX 26 his bill for tolls. Because of commuting to and from work, he owes more than $7,000.

"You don’t have a choice," said Eston. "You look at the price, and you’re like, wow. $10 to get to work. That’s crazy. Hopefully they bring the tolls down. I can’t imagine they need that much money to pay for the road."

Highway 288 toll lanes opened roughly three years ago. The initial construction project cost $815 million while the 10-mile stretch of tolls belongs to the Texas Department of Transportation.

"Although Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) EZ TAG will work on SH 288 Toll Lanes, that roadway is a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project with the BlueRidge Transportation Group, LLC," said a spokesperson from HCTRA.

Money collected from toll lanes in Texas is designed to pay for the project, maintenance, and future road construction work.

"[Highway 288 is] too expensive," said Vanessa Washington. "It’s more expensive than the regular tolls. So, I rarely use it."