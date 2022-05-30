Driver with gunshot wounds crashes into motorcycle on SH 249: HCSO

article

A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car driven by a man who had been shot at another location, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car, Kenneth Anderson, has been charged with endangering a child and aggravated assault – serious bodily injury. The identity of the motorcyclist, 43, has not been released.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Authorities believe Anderson was one of three people injured in a shooting in the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court on Sunday night.

Investigators say Anderson drove away from the scene, heading northwest on SH 249.

At the intersection of SH 249 and Hollister Drive, Anderson struck the back of a motorcycle that was stopped at the red light, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, authorities say.

The car went through a fence and into a grassy field. According to the sheriff’s office, a woman and a 5-year-old child were also in Anderson’s vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Anderson, the woman and the child were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene of the shooting on Walnut Dale. The shooting also remains under investigation.