Driver who exited car after wrong-way crash killed in second crash: Houston police

A man who got out of his vehicle after a wrong-way crash was then killed in a second crash with a driver who is being investigated for possible intoxication, Houston police say.

The deadly crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the outbound lanes of I-45 in southeast Houston.

Police say a silver Toyota Corolla was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-45 near the Spur 5 interchange when the car struck a black Nissan Altima.

The Altima was disabled in the crash. Police say the momentum of the crash carried the Corolla for a short distance until it came to a stop facing the wrong way in one of the lanes of I-45 near Scott Street.

The driver of the Corolla got out of his vehicle. Around that time, police say a black Buick sedan struck the Corolla, and the driver who was out of his vehicle was thrown in the crash. The driver of the Corolla died at the scene.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the driver of the Buick driving recklessly before the crash – tailgating vehicles, driving over the speed limit, and weaving in and out of traffic. Witnesses say the driver of the Buick had time to see the disabled Corolla and the man outside of the vehicle before the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital. Police say that driver admitted to drinking and showed some signs of intoxication.

An officer went to the hospital to evaluate the Buick driver for intoxication. If the driver was over the legal limit, he could face a charge of intoxication manslaughter, HPD says.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.