Driver dies in crash after BMW falls 40 feet from bridge in NE Harris County

Authorities say a man died in a fiery crash when his car fell about 40 feet down from a bridge in northeast Harris County.

The crash occurred around 10:54 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Homestead Road.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving a gray BMW at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck a curb and then struck a guardrail. The BMW reportedly became airborne and flipped off of the bridge.

Authorities say the car landed upright and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

