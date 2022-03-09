Driver charged with possessing plate flipper while driving on Houston toll road

One driver is facing charges after authorities discovered something you wouldn't normally find on a vehicle.

According to Harris County Precinct 1, 21-year-old Dorian Magee is charged with possession of a license plate flipper.

Authorities said a captain in an unmarked patrol vehicle with Precinct 1 observed a vehicle driving without a license plate on the Hardy Toll Road southbound, approaching the Sam Houston Toll Road.

When the vehicle approached the toll collection area, the captain saw the vehicle activate a license plate flipper and displayed a Louisiana license plate.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.

When officials asked Magee about the flipper, he said he owned it for about a month.

Officials remind all drivers to be safe on roll roads and all toll road violations will be taken seriously.