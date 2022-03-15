Driver accused of street racing, DWI in Harris County crash

article

A driver is accused of street racing and driving while intoxicated in a crash that left him and two others hospitalized early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive around 2:50 a.m.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the suspect and his passenger were injured in the crash, as well as the driver of a Cadillac who was not involved in the race.

The second suspect vehicle involved in the race was no longer on scene, authorities say.

The constable’s office says the at-fault driver will be charged with driving while intoxicated, racing on a highway with serious bodily injury and racing on a highway with bodily injury.