Dream job alert: Get paid to tour Christmas markets in Prague, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest

Have you ever dreamed of working in Europe? This role might just be your time to shine: A tour company is looking to pay a tester to visit four European Christmas markets this holiday season.

Civitatis is looking for a “Christmas Market Tester” to try out the winter festivities and tour Christmas markets in Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest.

The company will pay 200 euros, which amounts to $220.51 U.S. dollars, for the tester’s “time and insights,” according to a press release.

“The Christmas Market Tester will be responsible for visiting a selection of the most popular Christmas markets across Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest and reporting their feedback on the markets to Civitatis, to allow the company to continue to develop their Christmas market tour offering,” the release said.

Civitatis is looking for a “Christmas Market Tester” to try out the winter festivities and tour Christmas markets in Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest. (Photo: Catriona McGale/SEO Travel)

Civitatis will provide free accommodation for the four nights of the trip, including transportation between each of the cities. The five-day trip will take place from Dec. 16 to 20.

“The dream opportunity begins in Prague, where the Christmas Market Tester will visit the delightful Christmas market in the Old Town Square, before heading onwards to Vienna. That evening the Christmas Market Tester will head to the beautiful Belvedere Palace Christmas Market in Vienna, situated against the striking background of the baroque palace,” the release said. “The next morning, it’s on to the charming Rathausplatz Christmas Market, the biggest market in Vienna, before heading onwards to Bratislava to visit the Slovakian capital’s Old Town Square Christmas Market.”

Advertisement

The last location is in Budapest.



“Finally, the Christmas Market Tester will travel to Budapest visiting both the Budapest Christmas Fair and Winter Festival in Vörösmarty Square, and the wonderful Budapest Basilica Christmas Market, next to St Stephen’s Basilica,” the release said.

Civitatis described their ideal candidate.

“The specialist tour company are looking for someone full of festive cheer to fill this position, who will explore each market with enthusiasm and energy and provide a detailed account of the experience to Civitatis,” the company said.

“Christmas grinches need not apply!”

Applications will close on Nov. 30.

LINK: Apply on Civitatis' website here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.