Downtown Houston shooting: Man hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - A shooting in downtown Houston left a man hospitalized in critical condition early Monday morning.
What we know:
Houston Police Department Lieutenant Rylander reports officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. from someone who reported hearing shots fired in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
When officials got to the scene, they saw a vehicle with bullet holes and two occupants inside.
Texas Ave shooting (Courtesy of OnSeceneTV Houston)
One man had a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The second male was not shot but was taken to the hospital as precaution.
Lt. Rylander says police are still gathering information and evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
What we don't know:
It is not confirmed where the shooting initially took place before the victims got to Texas Avenue.
Police have not released any information on potential suspects.
The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Rylander reported information at the scene.