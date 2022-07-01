Setup begins in downtown Houston for massive Fourth of July celebration

Preparations are underway in downtown Houston for this year’s Freedom Over Texas celebration.

The city is expecting roughly 50,000 people for the Fourth of July Celebration. As a result of COVID-19 closures, this will be the first Independence Day celebration with a crowd in Houston since 2019.

"When you look at how Houston celebrates and how much they love music festivals and fireworks, you just can’t wait to get back to something like that," said Susan Christian, director for special events.

Recent rain isn’t slowing down setup crews. On Friday, crews were hard at work preparing for the large crowds.

According to Christian, they’re working with Houston police and fire departments to help keep the crowd safe.

"There will be a beefed up security," said Christian. "There will be a lot of officers you see, and a lot of officers you don’t see. But, they’ll be here."

The event starts Monday at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children under five will be free.

The fireworks will be launched at 9:35 p.m. Monday evening. We’re told thousands of fireworks will be used for the roughly 17 minute show.

"We have some really great musicians in store for everyone," said Christian. "We have a great fireworks show, some flyovers during the night. It’s going to be a great, entertaining event for everyone."