Dollars and Sense - January 24, 2024

A famous chef’s "6 to 1" grocery shopping hack is going viral. Can it save you money?

Are ATM’s that offer cash for old cell phones … incentivizing thieves?

MORE DOLLARS AND SENSE

And the hot debate over compensation for student athletes. How it could change the playing field.

These topics and more tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Dollars and Sense.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the player above starting at 6:30 p.m. to view the live show.