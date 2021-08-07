Dog excitedly rings bell after seeing bears in swimming pool

A very excited pup was eager to get outside and meet some unexpected visitors — a family of bears taking a dip in the backyard swimming pool.

Daisy is bell trained and was watching her backyard, whining and tapping her paw to ring her bell over and over again in hopes of being let out.

"I don’t think she can go out right now," Daisy’s owner, Tiffany Kress, said with a laugh on video.

Outside, a mama bear and one cub were in their pool. Another cub ran alongside the edge.

The two cubs eventually were both outside the pool and got into a bit of a scuffle before the mama bear climbed out herself.

"She’s so beautiful," Kress can be heard saying as the giant animal emerged from the water.

Kress, who lives in Sierra Madre, California, said seeing bears in the area is common.

"Since the Bobcat Fire of September 2020, bear sightings have become more frequent as wildlife had to flee," she told Storyful.

Kress said the bear family eventually left their backyard and Daisy could safely be let out again.

