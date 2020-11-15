Expand / Collapse search

Dodgers’ Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

Published 
Sports
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Former Los Angeles Dodgers player and manager Tommy Lasorda throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Three of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Octob

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Former Dodgers manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, the Dodgers announced Sunday morning. 

Lasorda, 93, has been admitted into an intensive care unit in Orange County. 
According to TMZ, Lasorda was admitted to the hospital a week ago but his condition took a turn for the worse and was hooked up to a ventilator and was sedated.

A tweet from the Dodgers say he is now resting comfortably. “The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the team wrote online. 

Lasorda is a former pitcher, coach and manager. He was the manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ from 1976-96.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Lasorda won 1,599 games, two World Series and two more National League pennants – all with the Dodgers.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.