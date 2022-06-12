Documents reveal gruesome details, google searches surrounding Felicia Johnson's murder

Newly released documents are revealing shocking and gruesome details about the murder and disappearance of Felicia Johnson, 24, who vanished in April, the suspect is still on the loose.

Johnson came to Houston from San Diego and attempted to get a job at a local strip club. We're now learning that she allegedly met 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo on snap chat, the pair agreed to meet for $500.

According to charging documents the suspect sent an Uber for Johnson to the intercontinental hotel around 3:00 a.m. on April 16th. That Uber took her to the suspect's old address on Windchase Blvd. police say the suspect picked her up from that location and took her to his new residence on Richmond Avenue,

Johnson hasn't been seen since her bloodied phone and her purse were found abandoned near Bear Creek Park.

On Thursday police revealed that they found evidence leading them to believe she was murdered.

That evidence was revealed in the charging documents; on April 17th, the suspect purchased a saw, towels, large trash bags, and a trail flashlight. When officers searched his vehicle they found a gun, latex gloves, a large kitchen knife, and a shovel. They also found Johnson's blood in his trunk and back seat, as well as blood stains throughout his apartment.

Houston police say the suspect allegedly googled things like "what does bleach do to blood," "how to be a serial killer" and "how does one plan a murder without getting caught."

On April 30th nearly 2-weeks after Johnson's apparent murder his Google search history revealed he was still looking for "Houston escorts."

The investigating detective said in those documents that he believes Johnson is deceased and was likely dismembered.

On May 13th, nearly one month after Johnson's disappearance police arrested Nwobodo; at which point they went through his phone, where they say they found a photo of a dismembered woman and photos of 3 other dead bodies. We also learned the suspect was previously investigated for attempted sexual assault, the victim chose not to press charges.

Right now it's unclear why the suspect was released from police custody after his arrest, but he's on the run charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Johnson's body has still not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police (713) 884-3131 or Call Crime Stoppers if you'd like to remain anonymous at (713) 521-4600.