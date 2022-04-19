Houston police searching for missing woman last seen on Friday

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person last seen on Friday.



Houston police are searching for 24-year-old Felicia Marie Johnson.

Johnson is described as a Black female, 5’4" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.



Authorities said Johnson was last seen leaving the 10300 block of West Little York Road in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Felicia Marie Johnson, contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Person’s Division at (832) 394-1840.