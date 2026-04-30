Man's body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou
HOUSTON - A man’s body was found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to police, the discovery was reported around 9:35 a.m. close to a boat ramp near Buffalo Bend Nature Park. A crew that cleans up the bayou reportedly found the man and called police.
Police say the Black man appears to be in his 40s and has an average build.
A dive team responded to the scene to recover his body.
What we don't know:
The man has not yet been identified. It’s unclear where or when he entered the water.
The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.