Man's body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

The Brief A man's body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Thursday. A dive team responded to the scene to recover his body. His cause of death has not yet been determined.



A man’s body was found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the discovery was reported around 9:35 a.m. close to a boat ramp near Buffalo Bend Nature Park. A crew that cleans up the bayou reportedly found the man and called police.

Police say the Black man appears to be in his 40s and has an average build.

A dive team responded to the scene to recover his body.

What we don't know:

The man has not yet been identified. It’s unclear where or when he entered the water.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.