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Man's body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

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Updated  April 30, 2026 12:10pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man's body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Thursday.
    • A dive team responded to the scene to recover his body.
    • His cause of death has not yet been determined.

HOUSTON - A man’s body was found in Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the discovery was reported around 9:35 a.m. close to a boat ramp near Buffalo Bend Nature Park. A crew that cleans up the bayou reportedly found the man and called police.

Police say the Black man appears to be in his 40s and has an average build.

A dive team responded to the scene to recover his body.

What we don't know:

The man has not yet been identified. It’s unclear where or when he entered the water.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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