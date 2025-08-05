Houston-area school districts roll out new phone policies after state ban in classrooms

The Brief Houston-area school districts have rolled out their new cell-phone policies. HB1481 bans cell phones in classrooms during the school day. Each district is required by law to write their own policy.



Several Houston-area school districts have rolled out their new cell-phone policies for students after the passing of HB 1481.

Some districts are allowing students to keep shut-off communication devices in their backpacks, while others are requiring them to be stored in locked pouches.

Houston ISD

Cell phones, tablets, smartwatches and devices capable of digital communication are banned during the instructional day, according to a video posted on the HISD YouTube page.

The ban includes lunch and passing periods and devices are to be stored in a backpack or left at home.

HISD outlined disciplinary action for students if a phone is seen or heard during the school day.

First offense: parents may pick up the device after school

Second offense: the device will be held until the end of the next school day for parent pick up.

Third offense: the device will be held for two full school days.

Any further offenses can result in further disciplinary action.

Klein ISD

The new Klein ISD policy is similar to HISD's saying, "Students may bring personal communication devices to school, but they must be turned off, out of sight, and stored away in their backpack, pocket, laptop sleeve, or other personal belongings while on school grounds from the first bell to the end of the instructional day, including during class, passing periods, lunch, and recess."

They go on to say exceptions are provided for students covered under a Section 504 plan or an Individualized Education Program (IEP) that includes personal communication devices as an accommodation.

Klein's policy says disciplinary action for breaking the policy is required to be established, but does not explicitly say what those actions will be.

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees will conduct a first reading of a policy related to HB 1481 during their regular meeting on August 11 at 6 p.m.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

The new CFISD policy says the following devices are prohibited, according to state law:

Cell phones and two-way radios

Smart Watches, smart Glasses, and smart Rings

Non-CFISD tablets and iPads

Any gaming device with messaging and internet capacity

Headphones, earbuds, and any other Bluetooth audio device

Any personal communication device not issued by CFISD

Their policy says headphones are also prohibited and that the district is not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen phones if they're confiscated.

Katy ISD

Katy ISD provided a document outlining their new policy.

It says communication devices must be powered down and stored in a backpack for the duration of the school day.

It goes on to say that disciplinary action for those who violate the rule can include confiscation of the device that will be held for parent pick-up, saying campuses can set their own additional restrictions.

It also says the device can be disposed of within 90 days.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD says the following will be implemented into their policy, which is still being drafted:

Elementary students in Pre-K through 1st grade shall not possess a personal telecommunication device on school property during the school day.

Students in grades 2–12 are prohibited from using personal telecommunication devices on school property during the school day. All devices must be powered off and stored in the student’s backpack while on campus. Accessing or using a personal telecommunication device at any time during the school day, in any area of the campus, is strictly prohibited.

They say a student who violates the telecommunication device policy will be assigned a disciplinary consequence following the noncompliance guidelines outlined in the Student Code of Conduct - and that those actions are still being decided upon.

In an email the district stated: "In the coming days, the District will share this information with parents and students via all internal and external communication platforms. There will also be an FAQ page dedicated to the cell phone policy on the district website."

Friendswood ISD

The new policy is similar to other districts with one big difference.

Like other districts, Friendswood ISD says all personal cell phone use is prohibited from the beginning to the end of the school day, including passing periods and lunch.

They say those devices must remain off and securely stored within the YONDR System.

The YONDR device is a magnetic locking-pouch.

Exceptions

The law requires that each district adopts their own policy and that the policy include exceptions for students with disabilities in alignment with federal laws.

Many districts have cited that students must provide documentation to support their need for exception.