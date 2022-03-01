District 22 Race: Troy Nehls wins Republican primary nomination

article

The votes are in for District 22 U.S. Representative and incumbent Troy Nehls has won the Republican nomination in the 2022 Texas Primary Election.

SEE LATEST UPDATES IN OUR LIVE BLOG

The results came in at about 9:20 p.m. with Nehls taking 90 percent of the lead, that is more than 30,000 votes ahead of his opponent, Gregory Thorne.

Prior to his win first win in 2020, Nehls served eight years as Fort Bend County Sheriff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Republican Troy Nehls defeats Sri Preston Kulkarni in Texas 22 race

He has spent 28 years in law enforcement, 21 years in the National Guard and Army reserve, including tours in the combat zones of Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He retired as a Major.

According to his campaign, Nehls will be focusing on the economy, jobs, protecting Texas energy, and mental illness.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO SEE LATEST STATE-WIDE AND LOCAL RESULTS