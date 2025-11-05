Expand / Collapse search

'Disoriented' man reunited with family after being found in Cypress

Published  November 5, 2025 3:19pm CST
Cypress
The Brief

    • An elderly man was found at the Fairfield Town Center along the Northwest Freeway.
    • The man was reportedly taken to a hospital and reunited with his family.

CYPRESS, Texas - An elderly man has been reunited with family after constable deputies found him in the Cypress area on Wednesday.

Harris County: ‘Disoriented’ man found in Cypress

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, an 84-year-old man was found in the Fairfield Town Center along SH-290 near Parkway Ridge Way.

Officials say the man appeared "disoriented and unaware of his location."

In an update, officials said the man was taken to a hospital and has been reunited with his loved ones.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified.

The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

