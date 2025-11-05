'Disoriented' man reunited with family after being found in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas - An elderly man has been reunited with family after constable deputies found him in the Cypress area on Wednesday.
What we know:
According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, an 84-year-old man was found in the Fairfield Town Center along SH-290 near Parkway Ridge Way.
Officials say the man appeared "disoriented and unaware of his location."
In an update, officials said the man was taken to a hospital and has been reunited with his loved ones.
What we don't know:
The man has not been identified.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.