'Disoriented' man reunited with family after being found in Cypress

The Brief An elderly man was found at the Fairfield Town Center along the Northwest Freeway. The man was reportedly taken to a hospital and reunited with his family.



An elderly man has been reunited with family after constable deputies found him in the Cypress area on Wednesday.

Harris County: ‘Disoriented’ man found in Cypress

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, an 84-year-old man was found in the Fairfield Town Center along SH-290 near Parkway Ridge Way.

Officials say the man appeared "disoriented and unaware of his location."

In an update, officials said the man was taken to a hospital and has been reunited with his loved ones.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified.