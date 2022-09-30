Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian

Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.

Here are a few of those parks, each with its own approach to reopening:

Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach beginning on Friday, Sept. 30. Updated operating hours will be listed on this page .

A guest at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin captured the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday night.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort will begin a phased reopening of parts of their destination beginning Friday, Sept. 30, but for hotel guests only.

On Wednesday, Universal Orlando sustained damages from Hurricane Ian. Part of the Universal Orlando hotel Holidaymakers had its outer wall peeled off.

SeaWorld & Busch Gardens

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 30 but expect to reopen on Saturday, October 1.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.

LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the LEGOLAND website, any tickets dated for Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 2 will be automatically extended through Dec. 31, 2022.