Disney to complete test cruise from Port Canaveral this month

Disney Cruise Line confirmed to FOX 35 on Tuesday that they will do a test cruise from Port Canaveral on June 29th. According to Walt Disney World News Today, the Disney Dream ship will voyage out from Port Canaveral with volunteer passengers for a two-night simulation.

"We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible. We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work," Cynthia Martinez, the Director of Communications & Public Affairs, said.

"Our continuous efforts in close consultation with our cruise partners at Disney has led to this important milestone," Port CEO Capt. John Murray said. "We’re very excited and ready to welcome back the iconic Disney ships to their home at Port Canaveral."

Disney Cruise Line is one of several companies that will complete test cruises soon. Carnival Cruise Line was given the green light from the CDC to begin sailing from Port Miami, Port Canaveral, and Port Galveston this summer. Royal Caribbean was also given the okay from the CDC to begin simulated voyages in June. They will operate its "Freedom of the Seas" from Port Miami from June 20 to 22.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis is not wavering from his anti-vaccination "passport" stance. Last week, he maintained that Florida won’t exempt cruise lines from a new law, which goes into effect July 1, that imposes a fine of $5,000 for each customer asked to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination. DeSantis said he also expects the state to win its lawsuit challenging federal restrictions that have idled the cruise ship industry throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys have argued though that the federal government has long had the authority to regulate ships to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and that Florida lacks legal "standing" to pursue the case.

