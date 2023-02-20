Disney-themed children’s figurines recalled due to choking hazard

article

More than 16,000 small Disney figurines have been recalled because the arms and legs can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

The recall, announced on Feb 16, involves "My First" Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch Figurines. A notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 16,140 figurines were recalled, in addition to about 600 sold in Canada.

The soft vinyl figurines measure about 4.25 to 5.25 inches high, and some of the toys have a bead rattle, the CPSC said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine (CPSC)

The "My First" Disney figurines were sold at BuyBuy Baby and other toy, gift, and bookstores nationwide and online on Amazon between May 2022 and December 2022. The cost is between $15 and $19.

The CPSC said it has received 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines. No injuries have been reported.

Parents and caregivers should immediately take the recalled toys away from their children and contact Kids Preferred of East Windsor, New Jersey, for instructions on receiving a full refund. Customers can get a full refund without a receipt by returning the product to Kids Preferred.

Consumers can email Kids Preferred at recall@kidspreferred.com or call (888) 968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.