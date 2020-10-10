Discount warehouse store offers 40% off products daily

Houstonians love a good bargain, but sometimes you have to search high and low for the best deals around.

You won’t have to look far when you walk into Treasurez for Less, a discounted warehouse store in North Houston that offers just about everything you can think of at a minimum of 40% off retail price.

They receive products in multiple truckloads from box stores all across the United States.

Most are brand new, some have box issues and others slightly used. If you think that sounds good, they are even willing to negotiate on certain items.

My best advice is to take your time, there’s so much to look at and you never know what treasure you will find.