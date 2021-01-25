Dickinson ISD elementary school student caught bringing gun to school

Dickinson ISD confirms a nine-year-old fourth-grade student at K.E. Little Elementary brought a loaded gun to school on January 25.

According to district officials, at about 8:20 a.m., a student told a teacher that another student had a gun and was trying to hide it.

The school's principal searched the child's backpack and found the gun. The principal handed the gun over to Dickinson's head liaison officer through the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Dickinson ISD says the discipline of the student will be determined by state law and the district's Code of Conduct.