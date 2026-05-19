article

The Brief A dog is believed to have spent three days stuck a the bottom of a steep hill. Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center and the Dickinson Police Department helped rescue him on Sunday. He suffered a broken femur



A dog was rescued after surviving for three days injured at the bottom of a steep hill in Dickson, officials say.

The backstory:

According to Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center, a call came in to authorities on Sunday about a dog tied up by the water that had not moved in three days.

Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center says neither they nor the Dickinson Police Department had received any prior calls about the trapped dog.

An animal control officer and a police officer carried the large, injured dog up the steep hill.

‘Tupac’ suffered broken femur

He was taken to an emergency clinic, where the staff named him "Tupac" and determined that he had a broken femur. Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center says he also had BBs through his body from being shot.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center said, "We do not know how long he has suffered. We do not know who hurt him. We do not know how anyone could leave him there. But we do know this: He never once tried to bite. He never once growled. He never stopped being sweet."

What's next:

Officials say he is resting, eating and sleeping, but his broken leg could leave him with a long road to recovery. For information on how to help, click here.