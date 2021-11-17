Alleged robber in custody after brief chase with Houston police

Houston police say a chase with a suspected robber ended with the driver in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department says it all began after officers received a call for a robbery in progress at a financial services business in the 5200 block of Gulf Freeway around 2 p.m.

Nearly 20 minutes before that, authorities say a Bank of America at Telephone Rd. was robbed, where the suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller. Officials believe the two are connected, as the suspect and vehicle description (a red Chevrolet) matched both incidents.

A chase ensued shortly thereafter on Hwy 288 service road near 518.

The chase then took officials to County Rd. 59 and 288. As of 2:35 p.m., the chase led them to Hwy 6 and are on County Road 60. Around 2:39 p.m. the driver stopped at the intersection of County Rd. 48 and 62, where he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.