Deshaun Watson wants to help Houston man, elderly woman who were evicted

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to help a Houston man and an elderly woman who made national headlines after getting evicted.

CNN captured the families going through the crisis first hand.

A nationwide ban on evictions is now in full effect across the country but it didn't happen soon enough for Israel Rodriguez and a Houston woman:

For several weeks, Harris County constables had been tasked with following judge orders and serving eviction papers.

“We’re human beings and it’s tough,” said Pct. 1 Harris County Constable Alan Rosen. “It’s a tough time for our officers to serve evictions when so many people are suffering.”

As of now, evictions are on hold through the remainder of the year.

In a written statement from the White House we’re told, “Following an Executive Order by President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority to temporarily halt evictions through the end of 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said the written statement. “Under the CDC Order, American renters who meet certain conditions cannot be evicted if they have affirmatively exhausted their best efforts to pay rent, seek Government rental assistance, and are likely to become homeless due to eviction.”