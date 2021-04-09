Derek Chauvin trial live: Judge denies motion to sequester jury over Brooklyn Center police shooting

The state will continue to call witnesses to testify Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Court resumed with a motions hearing, during which defense attorney Eric Nelson requested an immediate sequestration of the jury following the deadly police shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. Nelson said one of the jurors lives in Brooklyn Center and several others have connections to the city. He worried about the influence of the police shooting and subsequent unrest on the jury’s willingness to acquit Chauvin.

Trial Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion, saying "this is a totally different case."

Here are the witnesses who have testified so far on Monday:

Dr. Jonathan Rich, a Chicago area cardiologist. This is his first time testifying in a criminal case.

The state is expected to call their "spark of life" witnesses--a member of the Floyd family--sometime on Monday. That is testimony allowed in the state of Minnesota, usually given by a family member, that lets the jury hear more about the victim in a case.

After the state is finished calling their witnesses they will rest their case, handing things over to the defense to start calling witnesses.

Judge Cahill told the court on Monday that he plans to have closing arguments in one week, on Monday, April 19.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testified Friday, standing behind his initial cause of death determination. He completed Floyd's official autopsy, finding Floyd died of a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement, but also listing drugs and underlying health conditions as significant factors. His report ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Since Floyd's heart was hypertensive, Baker said it already needed more oxygen than a normal heart, and would be "limited in its ability to step up to provide more oxygen when there’s demand," such as when he was being restrained and Chauvin was kneeling on his neck.

"In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions," Baker said.

Baker admitted under Nelson’s cross-examination, however, that the placement of Chauvin’s knee would not, anatomically, cut off Floyd’s airway.

Nelson drilled Baker on Floyd’s fentanyl levels at his time of death and how he has certified overdose deaths for lower amounts than those in Floyd’s body. Baker explained fentanyl was one of the factors that played a role in Floyd’s death, but did not cause his death.

"Mr. Floyd’s use of fentanyl did not cause the subdual or the neck restraint," Baker said. "His heart disease did not cause the subdual or the neck restraint."

Before Baker took the stand, Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, testified she agrees with Baker's cause of death findings. She said the primary mechanism was asphyxia, or low oxygen--an opinon two other medical experts for the state had previously shared on the stand.

She said the autopsy helped rule out other causes of deaths, such as lung disease, neck injuries or a heart attack or stroke. Based on her review of the video, she also ruled out a cardiac arrhythmia or a drug overdose.

