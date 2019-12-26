Deputy responds to home invasion, shoots father of caller, says HCSO

A deputy was responding to a possible home invasion when he encountered the father of the female resident and fired his weapon, striking the man in the leg.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was responding to a burglary call in the 800-block of Darbydale Crossing Lane just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The female resident had reported hearing noises coming from downstairs in her home, and she was concerned that someone might be breaking in.

She also called her father, who lives close by, and he went over to her house.

When deputies arrived they found the father's white pickup truck in the yard, almost hitting the front door.

Two deputies approached the home, where they encountered the man, who turned out to be the father of the resident. One of the deputies discharged his firearm striking the male in the leg.

Deputies then used department issued tourniquets to stop the bleeding and provided medical attention to the gentleman.

An ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

No deputies were injured.

Harris County Sheriff's Office will now be conducting a three-pronged investigation into the shooting.