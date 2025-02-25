The Brief A deputy-involved shooting left a prisoner dead at HCA Kingwood Hospital. HPD Captain Hassig said a deputy and prisoner got into an altercation and began to scuffle over the deputy's gun. The deputy shot his weapon several times and the prisoner died from his injuries.



A deputy with San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) shot a prisoner who was a patient at HCA Kingwood Hospital late Monday night.

Deputy shoots prisoner at Kingwood hospital

What we know:

According to Captain Hassig with the Houston Police Department, a deputy with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office was at the HCA Kingwood Hospital to watch a prisoner.

The prisoner had been at the hospital since Sunday and was in the room with them.

Cpt. Hassig reports at some point they got into an altercation and there was a scuffle for the deputy's weapon.

The deputy shot his weapon a few times, hitting the prisoner. Due to them being at a hospital, aid was immediately provided for the prisoner. However, he died from his injuries.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division Special Investigation Unit is leading the investigation. They are working alongside Texas Rangers, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and SJCSO.

According to Captain Hassig, the deputy was not injured and has been with the department for five months.

There is an administrative investigation ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the suspect was in custody or what sparked the altercation in the hospital room.