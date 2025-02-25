Prisoner dead after deputy-involved shooting at HCA Kingwood Hospital
KINGWOOD, Texas - A deputy with San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) shot a prisoner who was a patient at HCA Kingwood Hospital late Monday night.
What we know:
According to Captain Hassig with the Houston Police Department, a deputy with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office was at the HCA Kingwood Hospital to watch a prisoner.
The prisoner had been at the hospital since Sunday and was in the room with them.
Cpt. Hassig reports at some point they got into an altercation and there was a scuffle for the deputy's weapon.
The deputy shot his weapon a few times, hitting the prisoner. Due to them being at a hospital, aid was immediately provided for the prisoner. However, he died from his injuries.
Houston Police Department Homicide Division Special Investigation Unit is leading the investigation. They are working alongside Texas Rangers, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and SJCSO.
According to Captain Hassig, the deputy was not injured and has been with the department for five months.
There is an administrative investigation ongoing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said why the suspect was in custody or what sparked the altercation in the hospital room.
The Source: Information from this article ws provided by HPD Captain Hassig at the hospital.