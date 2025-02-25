The Brief Benjamin Elliott was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his twin sister's murder. They were 17 years old when the deadly stabbing occurred at a Harris County home. Elliott allegedly told investigators after the stabbing that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck.



A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for his twin sister's murder when they were 17 years old.

Benjamin Elliott, now 21, was found guilty on Monday in his sister's deadly stabbing, and a judge sentenced him on Tuesday.

At the time of the stabbing back in 2021, he allegedly told investigators that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck and then realized he wasn’t dreaming.

Twin charged with sister’s murder

The backstory:

Deputies responded to the home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court around 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found Benjamin in one of the bedrooms performing CPR on his sister.

The sheriff’s office says the girl, who has been identified as 17-year-old Meghan Elliott, had multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by EMS.

Investigators said they learned after reviewing 911 records that Benjamin had called and informed call takers that he had stabbed his sister.

Benjamin Elliott

According to documents read in court following his arrest, the teen allegedly told officers during an interview that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck.

According to court documents, he reportedly said that when he realized he wasn’t dreaming, he removed the knife from her neck, turned on the light, applied pressure to the wound, and a few seconds later ran to his room to get his phone and call 911. He said he was given instructions to perform CPR.

Authorities say the siblings’ parents were sleeping in the home when the stabbing occurred.