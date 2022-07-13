Deputy involved in deadly head-on crash in Lake Jackson

article

A man is dead, and two others are injured, including a sheriff's deputy, after a major head-on crash in Lake Jackson.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:31 a.m. Monday on SH 332 at Elm Street.

At this time, investigators are still trying to piece together the chain of events of what led to the crash, which lead to a highway closure.

BCSO confirms the deputy was driving a marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, and officials believe a black Ford sedan was driving in the wrong direction when the two vehicles crashed.

The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital by ground ambulance and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Ford sedan was occupied by two males. The driver was transported by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann and was listed in critical condition at last check.

The passenger of the Ford sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle, which was not involved in the initial crash, sustained minor damage and the uninjured driver was interviewed and released on scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation.