Deputy crashes during high-speed chase in northeast Harris County

A deputy who crashed during a high-speed chase in northeast Harris County was not injured, the sheriff’s office says.

The pursuit began near Beltway 8 and JFK Blvd early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph. It traveled along the Beltway and onto surface streets.

Near Wilson Road and Fall Creek, one of the deputies involved in the pursuit lost control of his vehicle, officials say. The deputy was not injured.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect continued on but was later apprehended.