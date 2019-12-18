Deputy constable's alleged pattern of being untruthful has DA reviewing all his cases

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 deputy constable Jordan Reyes arrested Shaun Lee Jr. last April following a traffic stop.

"I tell him I don't want to get out of the car and after that, he got real aggressive he's screaming for me to get out of my car," Lee said.

Lee spent the night in jail, but then the felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer Reyes filed against him suddenly disappeared.

"It's the first time in my activist career that I've seen anyone, male or female, white or black, charged with a felony assault on a peace officer and the charges are dismissed the very next day," said community activist Quanell X.

According to this letter from the Fort Bend County DA's office Reyes "had a pattern of making untruthful statements in his reports".

MORE: The latest news in Fort Bend County

"This office would no longer sponsor Deputy Reyes as a witness nor permit him to file affidavits of probable cause," the letter goes on to say.

Advertisement

Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson says Reyes did not violate the law when he arrested Lee and a Fort Bend County Grand Jury agreed.

However, he says Reyes resigned when he learned about what the DA's office had uncovered.

"We certainly don't want inaccurate reports of false reporting and secondly, we never want to put people in jail that don't belong no there," Thompson said. "I certainly don't want it the DA's office doesn't want it and it's not the right or fair thing to do.

The DA's office says it will review all the criminal cases Reyes worked on during his three years as a Precinct 3 deputy constable.

The number of cases is currently unknown.