Harris County deputies wrangle loose cow on I-10 East Freeway

article

Deputies wrangled a cow that was loose on a freeway in east Harris County on Wednesday morning.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to the scene along the I-10 East Freeway near the Sam Houston Parkway.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the cow was in the mainlanes of the East Freeway and a pedestrian was trying to rope the cow.

Deputies were able to get the cow off of the freeway and into a trailer.

Advertisement

Sheriff Gonzalez said there was one crash that was possibly related.

The cow is reportedly uninjured.