Deputies: Teen street racer arrested after crash injures mother, daughter

The Brief 18-year-old Leonel Lopez has been arrested and faces felony charges following fiery crash. Lopez is accused of street racing before slamming into a family's car in Harris County. A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.



Authorities say a teen street racer is behind bars after a violent crash injured a mother and her 11-year-old daughter with autism.

What we know:

Precinct 1 deputies say 18-year-old Leonel Lopez was street racing another car on September 25, just before 9 p.m. along West Mount Houston Road. Constable Alan Rosen said Lopez was driving more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone when he slammed into a family’s car.

The mother was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued. She was hurt and taken to the hospital with her 11-year-old daughter. The mother’s 22-year-old daughter was also in the car, but was not hurt.

Officials say the crash was caught on video and the suspect’s car burst into flames.

Lopez has been arrested and is facing felony charges, deputies say. He’s being held on a $30,000 bond in the Harris County Jail.

What they're saying:

Constable’s message on street racing

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen urged drivers to not street race on public roads: "If you’re going to do this, it’s highly probable we will catch you. We are going to seize your vehicle and arrest you. Just don’t do it, it costs lives. People were lucky to survive this horrific accident."

"We're lucky to be alive"

The mother said she's extremely grateful they survived. She and her 11-year-old daughter broke some bones and are expected to fully recover. The family says the arrest brings them justice.