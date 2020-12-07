Deputies investigate shooting of man inside vehicle in north Harris County

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was shot inside of a vehicle in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to a call at a gas station near Chisholm Trail and Rankin around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found a man, in his 30s, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness reported that she and the man were at a nearby apartment complex when an unknown male approached the vehicle and began shooting.

She said she then drove off and went to the gas station to call for help, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

