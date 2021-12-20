Deputies investigate deaths of 2 teens in northwest Harris County

A teen was fatally shot in an SUV and another teen was found dead about 100 feet away in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly incident in the 7400 block of Log Cradle Drive.

Around 9 p.m., deputies were called to the scene and found a 16-year-old boy dead in the driver’s seat of an SUV that was in the front yard of a home. The teen had an apparent gunshot wound.

Another teen, believed to be 16 to 18 years old, was found dead on a sidewalk about 100 feet from the vehicle. Authorities say he had obvious signs of trauma.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates after two teens were found dead near the 7400 block of Log Cradle Dr.

Investigators are still working to determine the events that led up to their deaths.

The sheriff’s office said firearms and what appears to be narcotics were found in the vehicle. According to investigators, it appears a robbery may have led to a shootout.

Authorities say it is believed at this time that the two deceased teens were the only ones involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

