Denton officer remains critical after being shot during traffic stop; suspects arrested

A Denton police officer remains in critical condition after being shot twice overnight during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday near the Taco Bell off West University Drive.

In an afternoon press conference, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon identified the injured officer as Urbano Rodriguez Jr., a five-year veteran of the department. Police say Rodriguez tried to pull over 33-year-old Antwon Pinkston and 44-year-old Michele Stacey for a vehicle equipment violation.

Sometime during the traffic stop, gunfire erupted and the officer was shot twice in the head and leg. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery, where he remains in critical condition.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told FOX 4 the officer had a head wound but was talking before he was taken to the hospital.

Denton police say back-up officer Randy Cole shot back at the suspects and hit both of them in their arms.

Carrollton police caught up to Pinkston and Stacey after a short pursuit, and they were taken into custody. After being treated for their gunshot wounds, they were booked into the Denton County Jail.

Pinkston is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer while Stacey is being held on a parole violation.

Fellow officers began gathering overnight at Medical City Denton, where Rodriguez was taken. He got out of surgery around 8 a.m. but is still in critical condition. However, Chief Dixon says his prognosis is “favorable.”

Chief Dixon asked members of the community to keep Rodriguez in their prayers.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.