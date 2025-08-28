LIVE: Democrats debate: The 18th Congressional District

Some of the leading Democrats running for Houston's 18th Congressional District are debating the issues important to the community. This debate is for the seat vacated earlier this year following the death of Sylvester Turner.

One hundred Democratic precinct chairs voted to narrow the crowded field to five candidates for the debate.

"We want to ensure that the citizens in this community and Congressional District 18 really engage," said Melanie Miles-Bazil, Chair of TX-18, Harris County Democrats. "Democracy doesn't exist without engagement, and that's the whole point of this forum. We want them to come out, listen, and engage."

The precinct chairs of Congressional District 18 have been listening to these candidates for weeks, interviewing them, and have now narrowed the field down to five.

The five finalists:

Zoe Cadore, an energy lobbyist who was part of the late Rep. Sylvester Turner's mayoral transition team

Former at-large Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, who is also a practicing attorney

Isaiah Martin, a former senior adviser to the late Rep. Jackson Lee

Current Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee

Robert Slater, a former staffer for the late Rep. Jackson Lee

"We're taking it to the streets, to our churches, places of worship, neighbors, and community," Miles-Bazil added. "We have over 40 civic clubs and organizations co-hosting this event. We're going neighbor to neighbor to ensure residents of Congressional District 18 are aware of early voting and the election date, which is November 4. We are taking it aggressively to the streets."

The event is sponsored by FOX 26, The Houston Defender Network, Black Women of Greater Houston PAC, and Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church.