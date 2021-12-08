Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of Texas Lieutenant Governor race

Matthew Dodd has decided to drop out of the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor. Dodd, who was running as a Democrat, said he's dropping out because he sees a growing diversity in candidates for the office and that he doesn't want to stand in the way of new diverse leadership.

Dodd was a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush.

Texas State Rep. Michelle Beckley remains in the Democratic field along with 2018 nominee Mike Collier, whom Republican incumbent Dan Patrick defeated. Patrick remains the lone candidate for the GOP nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

