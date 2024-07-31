A Deer Park intersection is the scene of a police investigation following a fatal incident. It happened at East Boulevard and East P Street around 8 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Deer Park Police Department Investigations Lieutenant Chris Brown, a man was in the intersection banging on car windows and kicking cars with knives in his hand.

When officers arrived, they approached him while giving verbal commands to get him to surrender.

Deer Park PD officials report one officer deployed a taser but it did not stop the man. He then "charged" at police officers and two officers shot their weapons at the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

No drivers have reported injuries and anyone with information is asked to contact Deer Park PD at 281-479-1511.